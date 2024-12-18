428,817 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 428,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 97.3% in the second quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 509,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 76.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39,807 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 100.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.63. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QRTEA

Qurate Retail Profile

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.