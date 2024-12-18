666 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Bought by Syntax Research Inc.

Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

