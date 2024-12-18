Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Acme United has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acme United to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of ACU opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.67. Acme United has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Acme United will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

