Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.09. 846,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,409,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 834,253 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 722,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

