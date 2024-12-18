Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $200.16 and last traded at $200.16, with a volume of 13259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.34.

Alexander’s Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 194.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

About Alexander’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the third quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Alexander’s by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 369.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

