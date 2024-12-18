Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $200.16 and last traded at $200.16, with a volume of 13259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.34.
Alexander’s Stock Down 5.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.83.
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 194.81%.
About Alexander’s
Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).
