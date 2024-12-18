Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.87 and last traded at $86.38. Approximately 4,861,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,414,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 216.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

