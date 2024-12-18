Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells $2,429,341.33 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total value of $2,429,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 603,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of AMR traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.41. 222,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.41. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
