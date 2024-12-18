AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Down 1.7 %

EVNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. AltShares Event-Driven ET has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41.

AltShares Event-Driven ET Company Profile

The AltShares Event-Driven ETF (EVNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides long and short exposure to equity and debt securities of companies believed to be impacted by an announced or anticipated corporate event.

