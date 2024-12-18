AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

AltShares Event-Driven ET (NYSEARCA:EVNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
AltShares Event-Driven ET Trading Down 1.7 %
EVNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. AltShares Event-Driven ET has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41.
AltShares Event-Driven ET Company Profile
