AMEN Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $10.00 (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
AMEN Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMEN remained flat at $509.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. AMEN Properties has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $558.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.31.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMEN Properties
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for AMEN Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMEN Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.