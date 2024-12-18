Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.6 billion. Amentum also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Get Amentum alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMTM

Amentum Stock Down 9.6 %

Amentum Company Profile

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99. Amentum has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

(Get Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.