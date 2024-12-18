Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) & SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Financial Contrast

Volatility and Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International N/A N/A N/A Amesite -3,878.07% -137.00% -118.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaChange International and Amesite”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $32.76 million 0.47 -$11.40 million N/A N/A Amesite $114,798.00 93.15 -$4.40 million ($1.72) -2.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaChange International.

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amesite beats SeaChange International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

