Analysts Set Expectations for 5N Plus FY2024 Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.60.

5N Plus stock opened at C$6.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$606.43 million, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.43. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 9,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$60,750.00. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

