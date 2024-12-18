Analyzing Innovex International (INVX) & Its Competitors

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Innovex International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovex International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Innovex International
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Innovex International Competitors
|190
|1393
|1679
|47
|2.48
Innovex International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Innovex International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Insider & Institutional Ownership
73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Innovex International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Innovex International
|12.31%
|-0.73%
|-0.61%
|Innovex International Competitors
|2.62%
|7.27%
|4.56%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Innovex International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Innovex International
|$550.34 million
|$600,000.00
|9.37
|Innovex International Competitors
|$4.36 billion
|-$154.22 million
|11.35
Innovex International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Innovex International peers beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.
About Innovex International
Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.
