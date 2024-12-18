Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 138.41% and a negative net margin of 214.42%.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.46. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.