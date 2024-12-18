Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 17,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

APTV traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. 4,385,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,093. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 24.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 116.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 200,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Aptiv by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,527,000 after acquiring an additional 142,717 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

