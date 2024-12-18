Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on the stock.

AXL traded up GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 23.23 ($0.30). 1,576,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 16.70 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.50 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £66.39 million, a PE ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

