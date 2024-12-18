Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) Secures Expansion Orders in Healthcare Sector

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX), through its subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD-I), has announced securing expansion orders from a prominent healthcare provider ranked in the top 25 nationwide. The recent order follows the initial deployment of RAD-I’s RIO™ 360 solar-powered security towers, with further expansion in 2024, reaffirming the provider’s confidence in RAD-I’s innovative safety and security solutions.

Get alerts:

While the specifics of the order remain undisclosed, AITX anticipates that by the end of the current fiscal year, the client will have placed orders for over 40 RIO 360 units at multiple locations nationwide. This expansion signifies the growing demand for advanced AI-driven solutions in the healthcare industry.

Mark Folmer, President of RAD-I, expressed confidence in the company’s position as a trusted innovator in security technology. The continued partnership with the healthcare provider underscores RAD-I’s commitment to delivering measurable performance and value, with expectations of increased adoption within the healthcare sector and other industries.

The client, operating across 300 locations in North America, has deployed RIO 360 systems exclusively in several facilities. Additionally, interest has been shown in deploying standalone ROSA™ devices at locations where a RIO system might not be optimal, broadening RAD-I’s engagement with the healthcare provider.

RAD-I’s expanding footprint in the healthcare sector exemplifies the company’s commitment to AI-powered security solutions in industries requiring reliable and cost-effective technology. With a growing market presence and innovative solutions, RAD-I aims to further strengthen its position across key sectors.

Among the solutions offered by RAD-I is the award-winning ROSA™, providing compact, portable security with advanced AI-driven analytics. The company’s proprietary technology aims to revolutionize the security and guarding services industry with substantial cost savings compared to traditional manned security models.

AITX’s focus on AI-based solutions aims to empower organizations, streamline operations, and enhance ROI. The company’s innovative product offerings and technology help customers improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance security across various industries.

Despite the forward-looking statements and promising developments, AITX advises caution and recognizes that the disclosed information doesn’t guarantee future performance outcomes. The company encourages further engagement with its AI-driven solutions and services to explore heightened levels of security and operational efficiency.

For more information, visit the company’s official websites or follow their CEO Steve Reinharz on Twitter.

###

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions’s 8K filing here.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Further Reading