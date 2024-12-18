Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.