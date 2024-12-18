Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 287,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5,336.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.2 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

