Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Joshua Isner Sells 1,291 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852,877.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total transaction of $12,123,000.00.

AXON stock opened at $635.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.72 and a 1 year high of $698.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

