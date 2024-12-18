B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $902,000 Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 357.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Olin
Olin Stock Performance
NYSE OLN opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $60.60.
Olin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Olin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Olin
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Stock Average Calculator
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.