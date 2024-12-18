B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,288 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 85.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 51.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,917,000 after buying an additional 1,230,916 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,316,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,773 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,431,000 after acquiring an additional 387,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after acquiring an additional 539,067 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

