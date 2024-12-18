Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 126,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 198,442 shares.The stock last traded at $23.69 and had previously closed at $23.53.
Banco de Chile Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.44.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. Analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
