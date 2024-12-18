Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

