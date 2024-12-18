Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 8th

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Bank7 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Bank7 stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.47. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank7 from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

