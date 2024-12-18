Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,343 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 42.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NYSE:REXR opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.77%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

