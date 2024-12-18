BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCE. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BCE from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$41.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.32.

BCE traded down C$0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.28. The firm has a market cap of C$30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. BCE has a one year low of C$33.02 and a one year high of C$56.18.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

