BILL (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded at KeyCorp

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BILL from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,685. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BILL by 62.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $5,400,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of BILL by 156.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96,540 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

