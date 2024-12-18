Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BLMC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of -0.83.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

