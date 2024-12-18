Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Biloxi Marsh Lands Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of BLMC opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of -0.83.
About Biloxi Marsh Lands
