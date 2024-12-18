Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) versus MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Financial Contrast

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Depot and MARA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 1 3.00 MARA 0 6 5 0 2.45

Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 83.33%. MARA has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than MARA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of MARA shares are held by institutional investors. 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of MARA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and MARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -2.28% -488.33% -15.15% MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and MARA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $585.28 million 0.21 -$26.10 million ($0.93) -2.15 MARA $598.75 million 13.22 $261.17 million $0.79 31.14

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARA has a beta of 5.63, meaning that its share price is 463% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MARA beats Bitcoin Depot on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

