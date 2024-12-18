Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.51.
Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.
