Brilliant Acquisition Announces Acquisition of Star 26 Capital Inc. in Defense Sector Expansion

On December 15, 2024, Brilliant Acquisition, operating as Nukkleus Inc., disclosed the entry into a Securities Purchase Agreement and Call Option to acquire a controlling 51% interest in Star 26 Capital Inc., a defense acquisition company. Star 26 Capital Inc. holds a substantial stake in B. Rimon Agencies Ltd., focusing on supplying defense products, including generators for “iron dome” launchers.

The transaction involves Brilliant Acquisition acquiring 51% of Star’s issued capital with a payment structured as a combination of cash, promissory notes, and common stock issuance. Additionally, Brilliant Acquisition has an option to purchase the remaining 49% equity in Star.

Rimon, primarily engaged in selling generators, masts, and tactical vehicles to defense forces, fits well into Brilliant Acquisition’s strategy amidst anticipated growth in the global defense sector. The completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, third-party consents, and shareholder approvals.

The financial details and terms of the transaction are described in the full text of the Securities Purchase Agreement available in the Form 8-K filing by Nukkleus Inc on the SEC website.

This strategic move signifies Brilliant Acquisition’s commitment to diversification and expansion within the defense industry, as it integrates Star’s operations with its existing business structure and seeks further growth opportunities.

The Company believes that the acquisition of Star 26 Capital Inc. will enhance its position in the defense sector, providing a solid foundation for future growth and transformation within the industry.

For more detailed information on this acquisition, refer to the official Form 8-K filing submitted by Nukkleus Inc. and the Securities Purchase Agreement available as an exhibit to the filing. Stay tuned for further updates on the completion of this transaction and its impact on Brilliant Acquisition’s future endeavors.

About Brilliant Acquisition

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

