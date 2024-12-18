Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $35.42

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.42.
ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ALKS
Alkermes Price Performance
Insider Activity at Alkermes
In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $85,708.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,964.05. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alkermes
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 190.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.