Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target at $80.50

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7482 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

