Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Vision FY2026 Earnings

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for National Vision in a report issued on Monday, December 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for National Vision’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

National Vision Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EYE stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $897.75 million, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.13 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in National Vision by 64.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

