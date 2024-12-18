Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 607683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $982.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.06% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $784.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $56,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,966.84. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 683,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,057,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 209,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 58,946 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

