BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Regional Bank Stocks to Buy on Relaxed Regulations
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- DocuSign’s New AI-Powered IAM Platform Revitalizes Turnaround
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Stocks J.P. Morgan Just Upgraded and Why They’re Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.