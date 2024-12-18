Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON DXRX traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 120.50 ($1.53). 35,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 4.85. Diaceutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.50 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136 ($1.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,016.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

