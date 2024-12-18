Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.03) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday.
Diaceutics Stock Down 2.8 %
About Diaceutics
Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.
