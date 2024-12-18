Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$147.89.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$154.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$126.25 and a 52-week high of C$163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$154.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$149.02.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

