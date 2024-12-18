Carl C. Icahn Acquires 2,851 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $213,368.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,695 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,973.80. The trade was a 2.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.00. 27,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,754. CVR Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 18.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Further Reading

