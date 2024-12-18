Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 62,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,324,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,645,969. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

