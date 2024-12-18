Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Up 7.6% in November

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,940,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 62,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
CCL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,324,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,645,969. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.67.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
