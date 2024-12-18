Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director H James Dallas Acquires 1,693 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) Director H James Dallas purchased 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at $99,903.93. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 7,270,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Centene alerts:

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.