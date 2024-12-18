Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CTO Tia L. Bush Sells 17,813 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CTO Tia L. Bush sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,634.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,070. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNTA stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

