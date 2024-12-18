Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CTO Tia L. Bush Sells 17,813 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CTO Tia L. Bush sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,634.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,070. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CNTA stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
