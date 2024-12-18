Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 328.60% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $416,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

