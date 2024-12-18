Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.61 and last traded at $147.17. Approximately 1,813,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,682,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

