Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Price

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $917.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 71,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

