Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,720,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 33,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coherus BioSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2,672.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.86. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.