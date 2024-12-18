Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,429 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after acquiring an additional 164,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.53.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

