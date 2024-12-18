Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

