Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,346 Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 28,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Permian Resources by 399.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Permian Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

